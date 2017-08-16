Heroic Mother Breaks Neck After Saving Three Sons From Falling Tree

A heroic mother-of-three was trapped under a Central Park tree after throwing herself to protect her three kids, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A passerby, Antonio Russo, who was riding his bike along the park when he saw the incident occur, said the tree fell almost in slow motion, and once it struck Anne Monoky Goldman, 39, she became unconscious – but not before saving her 1-year-old baby, James and her two sons. She woke up moments later and became crazed as she searched for her children.

“She came to, and started crying and going crazy, and was yelling for the baby,” Russo said.

Her infant child was strapped to her body when the tree fell knocked her out, and her 2-year-old and 4-year-old were nearby in a stroller. They were lying among the branches when policemen found them.

“We just heard a large crack, and then we saw this gigantic tree go over,” said Officer Joseph Tomeo. “We knew somebody was underneath there by the way everybody was reacting.”

“You heard the tree fall… then you hear a baby scream,” an eyewitness said to the New York Post.

“They could have all been killed,” said another.

As Radar has learned, Goldman was taken to a local hospital with a broken neck along with her children, who all remain in stable condition with minor injuries.

Speaking of how well people reacted to the accident, Russo added that many people immediately came to the family’s aid and helped break branches off the tree to get the woman out: I “heard limbs being snapped over her. New Yorkers are great, man.”

Ryan Goldman, the woman’s brother-in-law said to the New York Post: “She’s still going through a lot of treatment, she’s getting a CAT scan and MRIs.”

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation is allegedly investigating why the tree fell without warning.

