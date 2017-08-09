Reuniting? Luann’s Daughter Snaps Photo With De Lesseps’ Ex On Family Vacation

Luann de Lesseps’ quickie trip to Switzerland could be an attempt to piece her family back together, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Luann, 52, escaped to the European country with her kids shortly after she filed for divorce from Tom D’Agostino, 50. Their marriage lasted just eight months.

She met up with her ex-husband on the trip, Alexandre de Lesseps, 68, as their daughter Victoria, 22, posted a photo of them together!

The visit comes just days after insiders revealed to Radar that Victoria and Tom “hated each other” and got into a nasty brawl in the days leading to Luann and Tom’s split. Alexandre is Victoria’s biological father.

Alexandre and Luann were married in 1993, but divorced in 2009 after he allegedly had an affair with an Ethiopian princess. Luann claimed she was “blindsided” by the end of her marriage at the time.

Now, she is “devastated” over her latest divorce while Tom seems to have already moved on.

