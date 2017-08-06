‘Little People, Big World’ Star Molly Roloff Gets Married—See All The Details

Little People, Big World star Molly Roloff tied the knot with longtime love Joel Silvius in Oregon on Saturday at an intimate wedding at her family’s Roloff Farms.

It was a happy event for the family that saw huge drama after Molly’s little people parents, Matt, 55, and Amy, 52, split up. Their divorce was finalized last year. They were married nearly 30 years.

As Radar has reported, both Roloffs have moved on to new lovers. Amy has been seeing Portland, Oregon, real estate broker Chris Marek and ex-husband Matt recently revealed his girlfriend is family farm manager Caryn Chandler.

But any bitterness stemming from the split was set aside on Aug. 5. Matt proudly walked Molly, 23, down the aisle, as the TLC website reported, as his ex-wife, Molly’s mother Amy, looked on.

The wedding was attended by the couple’s family and closest friends.”We feel blessed to have been able to celebrate our marriage surrounded by so many people we love,” Molly and Silvius told TLC. Molly chose one of her favorite spots on the farm, deep in the woods, as the perfect place to say “I dos” with Silvius. The wedding was attended by goats at the farm.

Their first dance as husband and wife was to the song “You are the Best Thing” by Ray LaMontagne.

Molly’s brothers Jeremy and Zach had also had their weddings at the farm. And the famous TV family has celebrated milestones lately as Zach and his wife Tori welcomed their first child Jackson Kyle on May 12. They revealed Jackson is a little person. Jeremy and his wife Audrey are expecting their first child in September.

Before the wedding, Molly’s mom Amy took to social media, telling fans of the TLC show, “I can’t believe my only baby girl Molly is getting married. I’m so truly very happy for her my heart over flows. Matt is working hard getting the farm ready for her Big day and I’m getting flowers, food and my house/guest rooms ready for guests and bridal party. I’m so blessed by Molly and so honored to have Joel a part of the family. It’s going to be a beautiful day on the farm.” And it was!

