Kris Jenner ‘Mortified’ Over Upcoming Kardashian Tell-All Book

Keeping up with the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner has done everything in her power to stop the release of The Kardashians: An American Drama – a shocking tell-all that will blow the lid off her family’s deepest and darkest secrets!

However, the 61-year-old was unsuccessful in her attempts to block the book’s release, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that she is devastated!

“Kris read an advance copy and so have all of her kids,” a source close to the KUWTK clan revealed. “She honestly does not know what to do because some of the information in it is so accurate that it must have come from one of her immediate family members.”

“The problem,” continued the source, “is that she does not know who the snitch is. She’s tried to point the blame at her ex Caitlyn, Scott Disick and even her own son, Rob.”

According to the source, the most disturbing revelation in the tattletale tome is that Jenner’s late husband Robert Kardashian Sr. http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/robert-kardashian-brother-thomas-kardashian-arrest-federal-investigation/ — the late father of Kim, 36, Kourtney, 38, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and 30-year-old Rob — fell in love with Elvis Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/priscilla-presley-daughter-lisa-marie-presley-divorce/, while he was still married to Kris!

And, as Radar was the first to report, the truth about Jenner’s relationship with O.J. Simpson and whether or not he is Khloe’s real father is also revealed!

“Kris is not trying to scramble to do damage control and she thinks that the best way to handle this is by using it to her advantage,” the source told Radar, adding, “This has caused total chaos within her family and it is not even out yet!”

The Kardashians: An American Drama is penned by New York Times bestselling author, Jerry Oppenheimer, and hits stands Sept. 17.

