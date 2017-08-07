Heartbroken Mischa Barton Flees LA For New York

Fallen star Mischa Barton has ditched L.A. and fled to New York — since model boyfriend James Abercrombie ditched her!

“She’s feeling heartbroken while he’s partying with gorgeous women,” an insider dished, “Mischa’s devastated.”

The bust-up is the third humiliation in recent months for the troubled actress, whose career has been on the skids since her stint on “The O.C.” ended in 2007.

In June, she was forced to drag ex Jon Zacharias to court to ban him from circulating their sex tape.

And in January, an incoherent Mischa was caught ranting on an embarrassing video.

“Friends are very worried about her,” revealed a source.