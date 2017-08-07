Halle Berry’s Doomed New Romance

Unlucky in love Halle Berry has fallen for a much younger man, leading friends to fear she’s headed straight for her fourth disastrous marriage!

On July 22, Halle was spied at Beverly Hills hot spot Il Cielo, getting cozy for hours with British hip-hop producer Alex Da Kid.

“She’s smitten with him,” blabbed an insider. “But friends know Halle makes such poor choices in men!”

The Oscar winner’s list of marriage losses includes her four-year union with first husband, ballplayer David Justice.

As well as another four years with singer Eric Benét and three years with actor Olivier Martinez.

And in between husbands No. 2 and No. 3 was the ill-fated liaison with model Gabriel Aubry, which resulted in a child and a long, nasty custody battle.

Now insiders expect the worst, because Alex — who’s worked with the likes of raunchy rappers Nicki Minaj and Eminem — runs with a wild crowd.

Plus, now that he’s moved on from producing to recording his own tunes, “he’s got a gaggle of girls dogging his every step,” the insider said.

He’s the quintessential bad boy,” the insider added. “She’s bound to get hurt — again!”