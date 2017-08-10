Bethenny Frankel Hooks Up With Christina El Moussa’s Sexy Sloppy Seconds!

Last night on The Real Housewives of New York, a very familiar-looking hockey pro made a cameo as Bethenny Frankel’s new love interest — Christina El Moussa’s ex, Nate Thompson!

Dorinda Medley spotted the hot athlete in her pal’s new apartment.

“Oh, this is the cute hockey player!” she gushed.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Thompson dated newly divorced Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa, 34, before romancing Frankel, 46, on reality TV.

The couple split after just a month together in April, after Thompson got back together with 25-year-old ex-girlfriend Sydney Kaplan. The HGTV blonde is now dating businessman Doug Spedding.

Frankel may want to beware of her new guy’s drama: Thompson divorced his wife one day after the birth of their son in 2015, and the former couple got into a nasty custody battle.

