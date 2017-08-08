Secret Signs

Anna Faris Confessed 'Loneliness' Days Before Split From Husband Chris Pratt

She also spoke about 'darkness' on her podcast.

By
Posted on

There may have been hints of trouble in Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s marriage in the days before the couple’s split announcement, RadarOnline.com can report.

On the August 1 episode of her Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast with guest Josh Ostrander, Faris, 40, admitted that her boisterous public persona hides a deep feeling of solitude.

“I play a character in like whatever, like Mom, or in movies, but I also play a character in public,” she said during her chat with the musician. “But there’s definitely a loneliness and, like, an internal element to being a performer.”

The usually funny girl talked about living in the “darkness” and revealed she never looks at photos of herself or reads her reviews.

“I play a public character. I laugh loud sometimes — maybe too loud, but it is a public character sometimes,” she said. “Like, if I have a red-carpet thing or whatever, which I’m never comfortable, but I’m always like, guffawing… and it never feels like me.”

As Radar reported, Faris and Pratt, 38, announced their separation over the weekend on Facebook.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” Pratt’s statement said. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

The couple met on the set of the film Take Me Home Tonight in 2007, and married two years later. They share a 5-year-old son, Jack.

