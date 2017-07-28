‘RHONY’ Alumn Jill Zarin Is ‘Hoping For A Miracle’ As Husband Bobby’s Cancer Worsens

Former Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin has shared an update on her husband, Bobby’s tragic cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and it’s not looking good for the famous couple.

“His cancer took an unexpected turn,” the reality star sadly told People.

“But he is not going down without a fight,” she added.

As Radar previously revealed, 70-year-old Bobby Zarin was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in June 2009. He was doing well for years, until this past November, the deadly disease reached his brain.

“I’m in shock. I’m in physical shock,” said 52-year-old Jill. “He was doing well for a very, very long time. Then the cancer came back in his brain last fall and since then, it’s been one thing after another.”

Devastated, Jill is in the midst of planning her fifth annual Hamptons gala – which is meant to raise money for Thyroid Cancer research.

The luncheon will be held on Saturday, July 29th, and while the event often attracts a famous reality crowd, it is open to the public.

“I love my Bobby so much,” she told People, “On Saturday, we want to show him how much we love him by raising a lot of money for the International Thyroid Oncology Group, which is looking for cutting-edge treatments for advanced thyroid cancer.”

Said heartbroken Jill, “We’re hoping for a miracle.”

