Theme Park Of Horrors! See Moment Ohio Thrill Ride Malfunctions, Killing One

Warning: Graphic video

An 18-year-old boy died instantly when a thrill ride at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus malfunctioned, throwing him and many others from the massive machine. Seven others were injured, and currently remain in the hospital.

Horrific footage shows the moment The Fireball suddenly crashed, propelling the victims into the air.

The witness filming the incident, Julian Bellinger, told police that bystanders began screaming at the operator to slow the ride down moments before the ride malfunctioned.

PHOTOS: Concerned Calista Flockhart Weeping, Upset En Route To Visit Husband Harrison Ford After His Plane Crash

“We were just recording each other on Snapchat and we had deleted the video because we heard like commotion on the ride and there was people on the ride like, ‘Slow it down, it’s too fast,’ and all this,” Bellinger said in an interview with Good Morning America. “So people on the ground beside me and in front of me in line… they all were like, ‘whoa, whoa, slow down.'”

According to Bellinger, the moment the operator saw people flying off, he slammed on the emergency brakes.

Brittany Neal and her little sister also witnessed the accident, and claimed that when the operator slammed on the emergency brake, more people flew off.

“Well, the ride was going normal, then all of a sudden you see people flying out and then the guy hit the emergency stop button which then made the seat fly off and other people flew off as well,” Britney said in an interview with The Today Show.

PHOTOS: Shootings, Crashes & Overdoses! Celebrity Near-Death Experiences Uncovered

Four of the seven victims are in critical condition at Grant Medical Center. Three were admitted in fair condition at Wexner Medical Center.

The Ohio State Fair also released a statement:

“Our hearts are heavy for the families of those involved in last night’s tragic accident.”

They went on to say that the fair would be open on Thursday, but all rides would be shut down until further inspection.

Michael Vartorella, chief inspector for amusement ride safety, said his team inspected the ride as well as a third party.

“It’s been looked at about three or four times over the course of two days,” he said. “We take this job very serious, and when we have a tragedy like this it hits everybody, it hits us really hard.”

PHOTOS: Shocking Shots Of Kristin Cavallari’s Brother Michael’s Utah Crash

Ohio Governor, John Kasich also released a statement reaching out to all of those affected.

“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair,” Governor Kasich said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured. I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.