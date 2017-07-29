Report: Former ‘Hannah Montana’ Star Brandon Mychel Smith Arrested For DUI

Brandon Mychal Smith was reportedly arrested for DUI in Burbank, Calif. last weekend.

The shocking incident allegedly happened when cops saw Smith “overshooting” as he stopped at a red light in Burbank, as the Daily Mail reported.

The actor was in some fancy wheels as he reportedly reversed his Rolls Royce, but was pulled over by cops in the alleged arrest. A source reportedly claimed that Smith tested at twice over the legal limit, at 7:10am. According to reports, the actor was “jailed for several hours” before he was released.

Smith, now 28, started as a child star and shot to fame in Miley Cyrus‘ show Hannah Montana and another Disney series, Sonny With A Chance, opposite Demi Lovato, before more recently appearing in the movie Dirty Grandpa.

He was reportedly considered to replace Nick Cannon as host of America’s Got Talent, but Tyra Banks wound up with the gig.

As Radar previously reported, Smith withdrew from the reality show Skating with the Stars in after a stomach virus prevented him from hitting the ice.

Smith is just the latest Disney star to get in hot water as Radar has reported the kids’ secrets and scandals.

Radar has contacted police for comment….story developing.

