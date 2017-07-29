Billionaire James Packer Cuts All Scientology Ties After Failed Mariah Carey Romance

Australian billionaire James Packer has cut his final ties with the Church Of Scientology in the wake of his failed romance with Mariah Carey.

The diva infamously cited his links to the controversial church as being one of the reasons that their relationship didn’t last.

And now it seems Packer, 49, is ready to make a fresh start after it emerged that he has removed the last Scientologist from his inner circle.

Trusted Tommy Davis has been released from the business tycoon’s CPH investment company.

Davis was supposed to oversee Packer’s new casino in Las Vegas plus monitor his investment in his RatPac movie venture but the mogul is no longer involved with either project.

Packer trusted Davis who introduced him to the likes of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes opening many doors in Hollywood but things soured when the hulking Australian started dating Mariah Carey in what turned out to be a disaster relationship.

Carey, 48, reportedly accused Davis of being one of the main causes in their relationship breakdown, which led to the couple ending their engagement.

Privately, Packer was understood to being very hurt by the public way in which their relationship ended after she embarrassed him by dating dancer Bryan Tanaka.

The ultra wealthy Australian famously gifted her with a $10 million 35 carat diamond ring after getting down on one knee and proposing to the diva in New York.

