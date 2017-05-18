Roger Ailes Said To Have Suffered Fall, Blood Clot Before Shocking Death

Roger Ailes may have suffered a blood clot prior to his shocking death.

According to the controversial media mogul’s biographer Gabriel Sherman, the 77-year-old fell in Palm Beach, Florida, last week, which led to the clot and other complications.

Per 2nd family friend on cause of death: Ailes fell in Palm Beach and had a blood clot from the fall. He suffered complications. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 18, 2017

As Radar previously reported, the ousted Fox CEO passed away suddenly this morning.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” his wife Elizabeth announced in a statement. “Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many.”

PHOTOS: Musical Icon B.B. King Dead At 89 –– A Look Back At His Life In 13 Shots

Just last year, Ailes became the subject of many sexual harassment claims from current and former female employees including Gretchen Carlson, who slapped him with a lawsuit. The case was later settled for a reported $20 million.

He resigned amid the scandal in July 2016.

Keep reading Radar for the latest developments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.