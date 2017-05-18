‘Serious Bleeding!’ Roger Ailes Slammed Head In ‘Accidental’ Fall, Says Police Report

Roger Ailes fell in the bathroom of his Florida home one week before his death, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to the Palm Beach Police Department event report obtained by Radar, the 77-year-old hit his head during the accident on May 10.

“There is SERIOUS bleeding,” the caller told 911 dispatchers around 1:49 p.m. “The fall was accidental…He is not completely alert…The injury is to the head.”

The caller said the former Fox CEO was still lying on the floor, and that the incident had just happened.

Police were at the scene within a minute, and left about 15 minutes later.

Radar previously reported Ailes may have suffered a blood clot prior to his shocking death.

His wife, Elizabeth, announced the death in a statement this morning.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” she said. “Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many.”

The controversial media mogul was the subject of many sexual harassment claims at the time of his passing.

