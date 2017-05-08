Charrisse & Gizelle Stage An Intervention Over Robyn’s Cheating Lover

This week on the Real Housewives of Potomac, one friendship was mended, but as always, the group dynamic was not complete without someone to direct negative energy towards. Hence, another feud was born.

The show opened where last week’s episode left off at the scene of Monique Samuels‘ game night gone wrong. Having dried Charrisse Jackson Jordan‘s tears over the demise of her marriage, the ladies in the driveway turned their attention to Robyn Dixon, who just learned from Ashley Darby that her ex-husband/current roommate/baby daddy was dating other women — who knows how many.

Robyn brushed off the news, insisting that their arrangement worked for her, and that the details were nobody else’s business. Thankfully Monique came to see why Gizelle Bryant was still on her property — did she not understand what “you’re kicked out” means? This diversion took the heat off of Robyn, if only for a moment.

PHOTOS: Gay Rumors & Offscreen Feuds: The 10 Craziest ‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Behind-The-Scenes Secrets

The ladies made their way back into the party, where Ashley once again dug into Robyn’s romance. She even insisted on trying to drag Juan on the dance floor. He didn’t even pretend to be amused, and whether her intentions were good or bad, Ashley left Robyn wondering what the obsession was with other people’s relationships.

Ashley’s interaction with Charrisse didn’t go any better. Days later, the two of them went dress shopping, and Char-Char had a chat with the “little girl” about staying out of other people’s business. Ashley fired back saying that just because she didn’t let her husband walk all over her for four years didn’t mean she was a little girl. Charrisse wished her good luck making a baby with her elderly husband’s dried up sperm (in so many words).

With so much anger to direct at other people, (Ashley and Monique), Charrisse and Gizelle formed a fragile peace. Gizelle’s icy heart had been warmed by Charrisse’s tears at game night, and what fun is it to break someone down when you’ve already been beaten to the punch?

PHOTOS: The Housewives Curse! 20 Couples Whose Marriages Exploded After Going On The Bravo Show

The new duo’s first order of business was to stage an intervention for Robyn. While she did not agree with Ashley’s delivery, Gizelle insisted that Robyn needed to know that Juan was doing dirt behind her back. Charrisse agreed, and ladies lured an unsuspecting Robyn into their lair.

They asked Robyn what could possibly be keeping her with a man who was seeing other women. Robyn informed them, once again, that they were not technically in a relationship (by her choice) and that he was free to do as he pleased. She also reluctantly admitted that given their delicate financial situation, it seemed wasteful for them to pay for two separate apartments rather than sucking it up and living together. Money seemed to be a language that the ladies could understand, however they insisted that it was time for Robyn to indulge in some self-care and see a therapist.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.