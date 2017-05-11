Kelly Ripa Worried Over Lost ‘Live!’ Attention Following ABC’s ‘Idol’ Deal

Kelly Ripa is fraught with worry after ABC acquired American Idol shortly after Ryan Seacrest came on board to Live!, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Page Six, the longtime morning show host has been burned many times before, and she’s not about to let it happen again.

“She doesn’t want a repeat of the Michael Strahan situation. It’s like ABC is once again diluting the attention on Live!. She wants to make sure her show is Ryan’s first priority, not Idol,” a source told the publication.

Though Seacrest hasn’t been announced as Idol‘s host on its new network, he served as the show’s head honcho for 15 seasons, making him a likely candidate — and an ABC insider — for the return.

“This isn’t some spur-of-the-moment deal. It’s a part of his move to ABC,” the insider continued. “It’s a no-brainer. He took the job for Idol and to host Live!. It’s the only way ABC could pay him enough money to come over. They’ll have to announce it before upfronts,” where networks present upcoming shows.

However, Seacrest’s rep denied the claims: “That’s untrue. He does not have a deal with Idol. He’s in conversations. His Live! deal was made independent of any Idol discussions. His priority is Live! With Kelly and Ryan and his radio show.”

As Radar readers know, this wouldn’t be the first time Ripa has had the wool pulled over her eyes.

The host claimed she was completely blindsided by show executives when Strahan announced his plans to leave the show for GMA last summer without informing her first.

She’s been hosting Live! solo for some time, with several co-host candidates appearing on the show, including Jerry O’Connell and Fred Savage.

Other repeat guest hosts have included Jimmy Kimmel, Bravo host Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

As Radar has reported, former NBC star Tamron Hall was also urged to join Ripa as her Live! co-host. Sources said Hall ceremoniously left the Today show after being iced out by “more valuable” Megyn Kelly.

