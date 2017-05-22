More Woes: Chris Soules’ Parents Sued For Refusing To Pay $100K In Home Repairs

Chris Soules isn’t the only member of his family who has been taken to court! The former Bachelor star’s parents were slapped with a lawsuit in November 2010 when they failed to pay over $100,000 in home repair bills.

In court papers obtained from the Iowa District Court For Fayette County, Chris’ parents Gary and Linda hired Roger Schulz Construction to remodel and expand their home.

Roger prepared a written estimate for $204,000 and Gary hired him based on that price. Although Gary refused to sign the estimate, the parties had “extensive discussions about the terms and conditions of the construction.”

Roger claimed both parties discussed that changes to the price were expected and that he was billing him $32 an hour for his services.

When he began construction on March 15, 2008, changes to the remodel were made almost immediately and were approved by Gary.

“Soules installed high quality products, materials and fixtures throughout the home,” Roger explained. “The high quality of these products was accompanied by a high price.”

The Soules family was provided regular billings for the materials throughout the project, but Roger claims payments were not made on a timely basis.

“Soules did not pay Schulz properly,” the papers read. “They paid him when they felt like it. Payment was a problem throughout the construction process.”

Roger claimed he had to borrow $50,000 to cover the ongoing expenses. Linda would also submit changes, modifications and repairs of the work on a daily basis.

Carpenter William Moore claimed that throughout the entire eight-month process, Linda was “very vocal and accusatory towards he and his coworkers. He described Linda as having a Jekyll and Hyde personality – she would swear and yell one moment and be kind and sweet the next.”

The relationship between Roger and the Soules family broke down in September 2008. Linda became frustrated with the pace of the project, accusing them of working too slow. When the August bill for $54,665 was given, the Gary became “angry” and refused to pay.

The crew finished their last day of work on November 18, 2008. The total bill came out to $279, 873.06 and Gary had paid $148,001.85. The Soules family still owed $131,871.21.

“They claimed they had paid a total of $265,550.80 out of pocket through that date and they were not obligated to pay more,” the papers read. “They further claimed the project was not completed and the workmanship was shoddy.”

In November 2010, Roger sued Gary and Linda for $132, 360.10. The court ordered that Gary and Linda pay a judgment in the amount of $103,335.32.

As Radar readers know, Chris was arrested on April 24 when he rear-ended a tractor, killing driver Kenneth Mosher. The former Bachelor star fled the scene after making a frantic 911 call and was arrested hours later at his home.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death. Although he was not charged with driving under the influence, alcoholic containers were found at the scene.

He pled not guilty to the charge. A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 11 and a jury trial is scheduled for July 19.

