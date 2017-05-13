Nephew Of Fashion Designer Carolina Herrera Found Brutally Murdered In Venezuela

Venezuelan-American fashion designer Carolina Herrera — who became famous for dressing a long list of First Ladies including Michelle Obama — learned that her 34-year-old nephew was murdered by a gang in Venezuela on Thursday night.

According to NBC Miami, Reinaldo Herrera, was having dinner with his business partner, Fabrizio Mendoza, 31, at a restaurant in Caracas, Venezuela, when a group attacked and abducted them.

The gang threatened his family that they’d be killed if their ransom request wasn’t met. However, even after the money was handed over, the gang murdered and stashed their bodies in a truck along a highway just outside the city.

Authorities are still investigating their cause of deaths and how much money the gang received from the family.

Just hours after the heartbreaking news came, Herrera gave a statement about her family’s shocking loss: “The family and I appreciate your kindness. Our only hope is that the tragic assasination of our young nephew, Reinaldo and his colleague, Fabrizio will serve to mitigate the terrible carnage and murders that are committed against our youth in Venezuela. The Electoral Results must be respected. The Communist Dictatorship must go.”

Story developing.

