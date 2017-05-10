So Tragic! Big Black Was Planning Secret MTV Comeback Before Tragedy

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin was planning a major TV comeback in the weeks leading up to his death, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Boykin’s longtime friend, Greg Wolf, told Radar exclusively that he last spoke to the reality star four weeks ago when he called to congratulate him on his engagement, and they caught up “just about life and where things were going for him.”

“He told me that he and his daughter’s mother had gotten back together and things were going great,” Wolf revealed.

Big Black’s wife, Shannon, confirmed to Radar that they were living together as a family with their daughter Isis Rea, 9, at the time of his passing. His daughter is currently “confused” and “distraught” over his loss, Shannon said.

The reality star never mentioned any medical issues to his friend, but instead focused on his weight loss and bragged about his progress.

315lbs never 👀looked so sweet @seanjohn @timberland thanks for always keeping me fresh blessings….🙏🏿🙏🏿 A post shared by Christopher “Big Black” Boykin (@bigblack1972) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

“He and Rob Dyrdek were working on a new show for MTV,” Wolf claimed, noting that he “wasn’t at liberty to say” what the show would feature.

Big Black was a staple on the network in the early 2000s, starring on Rob & Big from 2006 to 2008, and Fantasy Factory for four seasons from 2011 to 2015. Dyrdek was his partner on both shows.

Dyrdek honored his sidekick on social media shortly after news of his death broke. As Radar previously reported, Big Black succumbed to a combination of heart problems and lung failure.

His wife revealed that he would be cremated, but his funeral arrangements are still up in the air.

“He was truly a man of the people,” Wolf said of his late friend. “Everywhere he went, people flocked to him. He was a gentle giant who loved his daughter more than anything in the world. He made people laugh and was never afraid to laugh at himself.”

A spokesperson for MTV declined to comment on any upcoming projects involving Big, simply telling Radar in a statement: “MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s passing. He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time.”

