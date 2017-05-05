American Idol Is Back! ABC Picking Up Hit Show

American Idol is coming back to TV but will Simon Cowell or Ryan Seacrest be involved?

The hit show that ran for an impressive 15 years on Fox will be returning in March of next year on ABC, but the biggest stars of the show may not be on the reboot.

As Radar readers know, NBC was originally bidding for the show, and trying to get Kanye West on the judge’s panel to change things up.

When the Peacock Network was trying to secure a deal with the show, West was a favorite.

“Kanye is at the very top of the wish list, not Simon Cowell,” a source revealed.

Now that show is on ABC the stars involved are up in the air.

But Kelly Ripa was blindsided once again, with Seacrest becoming her partner because they knew they wanted the singing competition as well.

“Live! makes ABC a lot of money but it’s nothing compared to money that can be make in prime time,” the insider told Radar.

Now, “She seems livid. Ryan knew all along what was going on, but once again, everyone kept her in the dark.”

Season One winner Kelly Clarkson has a name mentioned as possibly joining the show.

