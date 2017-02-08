‘Let’s All Keep Praying’: Britney Reveals More About Maddie

Britney Spears has revealed more details about the status of her little niece Maddie Aldridge, who was in a horrific ATV accident earlier this week.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ eight-year-old daughter had been in critical condition but her ventilator was removed on Tuesday and she was “awake and talking,” the family said in a statement.

Britney, 35, revealed more details about the little girl’s status as she remained hospitalized Wednesday.

PHOTOS: HAPPIER DAYS: JAMIE LYNN SHARES EMOTIONAL BABY PHOTOS OF MADDIE

“We are so grateful to share that Maddie is making progress,” she wrote on her Twitter page to her 50 million followers.

“Thank you all for sending thoughts and prayers our way.”

While the family said that Maddie was “aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident,” Britney told her fans that they still needed help.

“Let’s all keep praying,” she wrote.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.