National Treasures! Beyonce Beefs Up Security To Protect Unborn Twins

Jay Z, already had “99 Problems” and now he has TWO more: twin BEYBEYS on the way!

After the 39-year-old rap mogul’s wife, Beyonce, announced that she was pregnant with two buns in the oven, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned from a source close to the Carter clan that “Jay Z has hired a security army to protect Bey at all times and he is not letting her out of his sight!”

“Jay Z has put a hold on everything in his life to be there for Beyonce,” the insider added.

But that’s not all! As Radar previously reported, Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z – who already have a four-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy – are currently getting ready to move into a brand new home to accommodate their expanding family!

According to the insider, the billionaire rapper is now “drafting up contracts to send to everyone who works for them or under them.”

“He wants to make sure that no one leaks any information about Bey’s pregnancy, or the twins, to the press!”

“Aside from that, Jay Z is also putting a stop on all unnecessary traffic coming in and out of this home, or their new home,” the insider said. “He wants to make sure that Beyonce feels safer than she ever has!”

