Jenelle Evans’ Boyfriend David SLAMS Her For Allowing Baby Daddy To See Son

Jenelle Evans is working on having an amicable co-parenting relationship with baby daddy Nathan Griffith – but is her boyfriend getting in the way? In a Teen Mom 2 sneak peek, David Eason fights with Evans for speaking with Griffith about their son.

“Nathan just asked if he could have him for the weekend,” Evans told her boyfriend. “I said to Nathan, ‘My lawyer stated that since the mediation papers have not been signed yet that the visitation hasn’t been put in place. Once I have proof of you having the right necessities for Kaiser and signed paper work you can have him over night.”

Eason explained how he doesn’t understand why she’s worrying about Griffith seeing Kaiser, 2, when he isn’t.

“He is worried about it,” Evans responded, as Eason fired back, “Obviously f*****g not or he would’ve asked you last week when he came down here!”

Evans replied, “When he asks me about Kaiser it’s my responsibility to text him back. You have to understand that. You can’t get mad!”

Eason then explained how whenever Evans is nice to her ex he “walks all over” her.

“You don’t need to be giving your heart and soul and going out of your way for people who don’t give a f**k,” Eason said.

As Radar readers know, Evans ended up getting a major win in her custody case with Griffith.

“He has to have supervised visits by his mother supervising from now on and every other weekend,” an insider told Radar.

Evans and Eason are expecting their first child together, daughter Ensley Jolie, later this month.

