A Woman Scorned! Sherri Shepherd RIPS Former Husbands For ‘Greed’ & ‘Deception’

Sherri Shepherd tore into her ex-husbands in an epic Twitter rant today, blasting her former lovers for “greed” and “deception.”

Shepherd, 49, has been locked in a brutal court battle with Lamar Sally, her ex-husband who is the sole caregiver for the son they had via surrogate.

As Radar exclusively reported, Shepherd hit back at Sally’s request for an increase in financial support, but the case was far from over.

How many ex husbands does it take to get money from a single mom. Two. #dumb and #dumber #getalife #getajob — Sherri Shepherd (@SherriEShepherd) January 24, 2017



“For the record… I always offered to financially care for my ex-husband’s son. What he was demanding was not fair & allowed him to not work,” Shepherd wrote on her Twitter account on January 24, 2017.

The former View host touted her own work ethic and slammed Sally, writing: “My ex-husband says he works part-time 20-30 hours a week. I work a min of 15-hours a day. I have always had to hustle to take care of mine.”

She hit back at a commenter who questioned her airing the child’s medical condition on a public forum.

“He has put them in all of the court papers to make a case for more child support so I am not “airing” anything,” she wrote.

She ripped into Jeff Tarpley, her ex-husband and father of her son.

“And then to find out in court papers that the first Ex-husband has been feeding the second ex info under the guise of seeing Jeffrey…”

Despite wanting nothing to do with the child with Sally, Shepherd claimed that he was greedy in asking for more money from her.

“Never a problem helping ex financially w his son … just wanted a fair decision and not made to pay an amount borne from greed and deception”

I rest my thumbs … time to put this mimosa down and log off twitter before ex hauls me back in court for making him look like a gold digger — Sherri Shepherd (@SherriEShepherd) January 24, 2017



