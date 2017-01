See Paula and Robin together for the first time since their custody battle exploded. (OK! Magazine)

Things are heating up between Demi Lovato and Guilherme “Bomba” Basconcelos. (OK! Magazine)

Fan arrested for bombarding Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid! (Star Magazine)

Check out Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange as Bette Davis and Joan Crawford! (Naughty Gossip)