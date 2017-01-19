Rags Of Honor Provides Much Needed Support To U.S. Veterans

T-shirt company Rags of Honor, which was created by Mark Doyle, has one goal in mind — to support U.S veterans. The road to a stable life after returning from war is not easy for all, and there are an estimated 55,000 veterans who remain homeless after serving our country.

Rags of Honor, which was founded in America, and whose apparel is designed and printed by veterans, hopes to minimize that number through their screen-printing gear, and hires and trains both homeless and underemployed vets with the aim of helping them to rebuild their lives and get back on their feet.

All of their shirts are 100% pre shrunk cotton and they use only non-toxic inks for all printing.

The Chicago based brand, which also sells hoodies and USA-themed prints such as the freedom flag, has teamed up with notable celebrities including former heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield. Get your Rags of Honors shirt here.