Take That! Fox News Slams Sexist Suit Filed By Megyn Kelly’s Makeup Artists

Megan Kelly’s former makeup artists created a hostile work environment — not Fox News, according to a bombshell new suit.

Fox News filed documents in a New York Supreme Court, firing back at Hilda Correa-Lapolla and Maureen Walsh, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The artists sued Fox News last year after they were terminated. Correa-Lapolla worked at the network from 1996 to 2014, and Walsh was Kelly’s personal makeup artists for over 10 years. They alleged that despite outstanding reviews, they were fired for retaliation.

They described the work environment as a “boy’s club” that spewed “locker room talk” that protected male employees at all costs, and claimed Roger Ailes condoned the behavior. The women complained that they were called “bitches” and “overpaid drama queens” by male coworkers — and one even asked if they were on their period.

They finally had enough when a male makeup artist was hired and received more favorable treatment.

The women filed suit against Fox News for unspecified damages for the mental anguish, emotional distress, depression, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety and loss of self-esteem and confidence along with emotional pain and suffering they endured.

Fox News denied their claims in their own filing and insisted the women were fired on the base of misconduct. The network claimed their colleagues complained that they were bullies, and created a hostile environment in the hair and makeup department.

The company wants the suit to be thrown out.

Story developing.

