Hollywood Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80

Mary Tyler Moore has died after a recent hospitalization in Connecticut, RadarOnline.com can confirm. She was 80 years old.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile,” the actress’ rep Mara Buxbaum said in a statement.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show star had suffered a number of medical crises in recent years.

As Radar exclusively reported in 2014, she called 911 nine times that year for health-related problems and domestic disputes.

The following year, an ambulance rushed to her Greenwich home for a medical emergency twice in one day.

She had been bedridden for years, a source previously told The National ENQUIRER, and reportedly suffered from diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and heart and kidney disease.

Celebrity friends have begun posting tributes to the late legend.

“My heart goes out to you and your family,” Ed Asner, 89, tweeted after news broke. “Know that I love you.”

