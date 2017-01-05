Kennedy Curse! Conor Ordered To Appear In Court After Aspen Brawl

Justice is swift, even when you’re a Kennedy!

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s son, Conor Kennedy, was busted in Aspen on December 29, 2016 and arrested for disorderly conduct after a bar brawl where he was caught “throwing approximately four or five punches to the head” of another man, the police told Radar.

RFK Jr. claimed that his son got into the fight because he was defending a friend who was the victim of a homophobic slur, and said that he commended his actions.

“Like any father, I don’t want to see my son fighting or involved with the police,” RFK Jr. said. “But on the other hand, I’m proud that he stands up to bullies.”

But Radar has learned that the Aspen court wasn’t swayed by the Kennedy name.

Conor, 22, has been ordered to return to court on February 22, 2017 the Aspen Municipal Court spokesperson told Radar.

The former boyfriend of Taylor Swift was released from the county jail without paying a bond, a standard procedure in Aspen, Detective Jeff Fain told Radar.

