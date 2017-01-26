Chip’s Out Of The Corner! Gaines Set to Open New Store In Silos Without Joanna

Chip Gaines is set to open his own store — but he won’t be getting help from Joanna!

RadarOnline.com has learned that the Fixer Upper star is upgrading from “Chip’s Corner” in their current Magnolia store to an entire space in the Magnolia Market. The couple opened the Silos, where the Market is located, in 2015.

The store’s opening date remains unknown, as he is still choosing what products he wants to sell. Meanwhile, Joanna is busy developing her paint line — and the couple is currently involved in an explosive lawsuit over a fence they placed on the Silos property.

They are both filming for Fixer Upper’s fifth season — and are getting ready to own their own restaurant.

