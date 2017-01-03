Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds To Be Buried Together At L.A. Cemetery

Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds will have a joint funeral and be buried together at the Hollywood Hills’ exclusive Forest Lawn Memorial Park, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Family will honor the Hollywood stars, who died one day apart, with a private joint memorial in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 5, with the burial shortly after. Loved ones are still debating if and when they will hold a public memorial service.

Reynolds’ son and Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, “looked at several cemeteries,” including Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where Rudolph Valentino is buried, and Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery, where Marilyn Monroe is buried, said the insider.

“But they ended up choosing Forest Lawn because Debbie wanted to be close to Liberace, who’s also buried at the memorial park. Debbie loved Liberace! They were good friends.”

Reynolds played Liberace’s mother in the 2013 biopic Behind the Candelabra.

“Todd says, ‘My mother will be in good company there,'” said the insider, noting in addition to Liberace the cemetery is the final resting place of Bette Davis, Lucille Ball, Buster Keaton, and Brady Bunch star Florence Henderson.

The source said Reynolds, who passed away at age 84, will be buried in her favorite red suit.

Before boarding her fatal flight to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, Fisher texted with her younger half-sister, Joely Fisher (Eddie Fisher was dad to both women) talking about her “frail” mother.

“We talked about age, ’cause she was floored that she had just turned 60,” Joely recalled on Good Morning America. “We talked about children, we talked about our frail mothers.”

In a bizarre irony, one of Fisher’s last tweets was about growing older and impending death.

She took offense to a story that claimed she was too advanced in age to play a younger version of herself, even with the help of special effects.

But, in retrospect, it sounds like she may have eerily predicted her own death by heart attack.

Fisher wrote: “Is Your Body Decaying and Death Marching Ever Closer…Are The Sands of Time So Cruel They Should Be Arrested and Sent To A Cardiac Beach? Get CGI, Perspective and Deal With It”

The Star Wars star suffered a major heart attack on her flight from London to Los Angeles, dying four days later, on Dec. 27.

On Dec. 30, the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office released Carrie’s body back to the family following an examination into her cause of death.

The results of initial tests were inconclusive.

