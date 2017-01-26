Brooke Mueller Leaves Inpatient Rehab After Just Two Months, Sister Confirms

Brooke Mueller has traded inpatient rehab for quality time with her boys, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“She’s still doing rehab but she’s no longer inpatient,” her half-sister Sydney Wolofsky told Radar. “They thought it was the best for her.”

“It was hard to manage with the boys,” she explained, noting that her parents were caring for 7-year-old twins Bob and Max. “She still goes every day to an outpatient program at the same place and everything. She still has to do testing randomly and daily.”

“I don’t think she would do anything intentionally to sabotage her sobriety and her relationship with the boys,” she added. “She knows how important that really is.”

Radar previously reported that Mueller, 39, checked into rehab following a police wellness check. Wolofsky claimed Mueller was receiving outpatient care for her addiction issues at the time.

The sisters spent Christmas together near Mueller’s rehab facility — and Wolofsky seemed hopeful for her continued sobriety after her visit.

“I doubt [checking out of inpatient rehab] was against anyone’s wishes because she’s smarter than that at this point,” Wolofsky concluded. “She knows you listen to the people in charge.”

