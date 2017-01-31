Bethenny Frankel’s Ex Slammed With Stalking & Harassment Charges After Arrest

Bethenny Frankel will be forced to see her ex-husband in court, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Jason Hoppy was arrested on January 27 for stalking and harassing his ex-wife following an incident at their daughter’s school. Reports claim he attempted to start a fight with Frankel, 46, by hurling: “I will destroy you. You can get all the lawyers you want. You’ve been warned.”

He had also been sending her “hundreds” of emails and FaceTime calls, despite a cease and desist letter.

The couple’s divorced was finalized in 2016 after a vicious four year battle. Their shared apartment was a point of contention, as well as custody of Bryn, 6.

Andy Cohen’s ‘Real Housewives’ Tell All! Who’s A ‘Diva,’ & Who ALMOST Got A Spinoff?

“These are unjustified & false charges,” an insider close to Hoppy revealed to Radar. “Whatever may have happened, whatever communications between the two of them, none of it possibly rises to the level of a criminal case.”

“Whatever happened between the two of them certainly did not justify the criminal charges,” the insider explained. “They are false and unjustified. This could have something to do with custody of Bryn. One thing it isn’t is a basis of criminal charges.”

PHOTOS: Oh No She Didn’t! The 10 Worst Insults Of Real Housewives Of New York City Season 7

“There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions,” Hoppy’s lawyer Robert Gottlieb told Radar exclusively. “His only concern in the past and now is his daughter and we intend to vigorously fight these false charges. We will do our talking now in the courtroom.”

Radar can exclusively reveal that Hoppy, 45, is due in court on March 13.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.