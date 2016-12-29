The End? Nicole Richie Ready To Walk Out On Joel Madden

Nicole Richie has ditched her wedding ring and is ready to walk out on randy rocker Joel Madden after getting fed up with her hubby’s wandering eye and sleazy meet-ups with other women!

In a bombshell investigation, RadarOnline.com spoke with sources close to the reality star — and spies who snapped her sans wedding ring on two days in December.

“Nicole has tried everything! She’s just reached the end of her rope,” a source close to the couple revealed. “She was a wild child once, but they have two kids now and she believes Joel needs to grow up for them — if not her.”

The former Simple Life star wed the Good Charlotte front man in 2010, and they’re the parents of daughter Harlow, who turns 9 on Jan. 11, and 7-year-old son Sparrow.

But as Radar reported, Richie has had many meltdowns over Madden’s extracurricular outings with a clan of cuties.

Richie, 35, “freaked out” after photos surfaced showing Madden, 37, with a young blonde at a Beverly Hills restaurant in October 2015.

“Nicole exploded and told him that was the last straw,” the insider revealed.

At the time, Richie — who heads her own fashion line, House of Harlow 1960 — fled to Cancun, Mexico, “to decide whether she’s going through with divorce papers,” said a source.

That storm blew over, but it wasn’t an isolated incident.

PHOTOS:Millionaire Nicole Richie’s Biological Dad Scraping By!

Richie previously caught Madden texting old flame Hilary Duff and flirting with fellow judge Jessie J on The Voice in Australia.

Months later, the tiny TV star made massive mammary upgrades to keep her husband’s roving eye on her.

“She looks like she’s gone from an A to a C cup,” said surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn, who has not treated Richie.

But her drastic measures didn’t seem to be enough for Madden!

He was later photographed kissing songwriter Bonnie McKee outside an L.A. restaurant.

More recently, Richie was pictured with an unidentified and handsome mystery hunk while Joel was 7,500 miles away filming The Voice Down Under.

“Nicole definitely seemed at ease with the guy,” an eyewitness told Radar.

As for Richie “losing” her wedding ring, an insider dished: “This seems like another chapter of turmoil in their marriage — and given that Nicole seems to have looked for love elsewhere, it doesn’t look like there will be many more!”

