Marc Anthony’s Secret Divorce File Exposed!

Marc Anthony has all but finalized a quickie divorce from Shannon De Lima, RadarOnline.com has learned. Is he rushing to single status to get back with Jennifer Lopez?

A secret divorce file shows the 48-year-old Latin singer petitioned a Florida court for divorce from wife De Lima following his on-stage smooch with Lopez at the Latin Grammys in November, claiming that his marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

According to the documents obtained by Radar, Anthony and De Lima, 29, signed a secret settlement agreement on December 16. De Lima agreed to the terms on December 22, and now they’re just waiting for a judge’s OK.

With De Lima out of the way, the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer can finally embrace his former lost love – J.L! Lopez welcomed her new/old love back into her arms after kicking Casper Smart to the curb.

The exes, who were married for seven years, even admitted, “We still love each other,” while both were in committed relationships with other people.

Lopez hinted she may have found a younger fling when she posed with Drake on Instagram this week, but stay with Radar for the latest.

