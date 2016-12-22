Not-So-Merry Momager! Inside Kris Jenner’s Lonely Christmas Without Daughters

Kris Jenner may have an unhappy holiday!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the momager’s kids — including Kourtney, 37, Kim, 36, Khloe, 32, and Rob Kardashian, 29, as well as Kendall, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 20 — are planning to ditch their mother’s home on Sunday.

Kris’ relationship with favored daughter Kim, has been strained ever since the reality star was robbed at gunpoint in Paris over the fall. In addition, Kim’s troubled marriage to rapper husband Kanye West has driven even more of a wedge between the formerly close mother/daughter duo.

“Kris’s relationship with Kim and Kanye is just awful right now,” said source. “They really do not want to spend the holiday with Kris because she has been way too much drama lately.”

According to the source, Kourtney echoes her younger sister’s sentiments.

“Kourtney cannot stand Kris because she is always choosing everyone over her. Kourtney just wants to spend the day at home with her own kids and Scott.”

And Khloe, the source said, will be spending time with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

As for the Jenner girls, it seems that they’re following in their older siblings’ footsteps.

“Kendall doesn’t even really talk to anyone in the family right now because she is just so incredibly busy,” the source told Radar. “And Kylie wants to spend Christmas with her boyfriend Tyga’s family this year.”

And Rob, of course, is at war with his family over his volatile relationship to baby mama Blac Chyna.

So will Kris, 61 — who has been dating boy toy Corey Gamble for more than two years — be seeing her ex, Caitlyn Jenner, 67, this holiday season?

“Kris tried inviting Caitlyn to her house for Christmas when she invited all the other girls and Caitlyn declined,” the source said.

Most family members, however, are still expected to attend Kris’s annual Christmas Eve party on Saturday.

Though as Radar reported, cameras will not capture the festivities.

