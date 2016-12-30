Kennedy Killing! Michael Skakel’s Murder Conviction Reinstated

The Kennedy family took another hit this week, with a cousin once again being held responsible for a brutal killing.

The Connecticut Supreme Court reinstated the murder conviction against Michael Skakel in the killing of Martha Moxley, his neighbor in the tony town of Greenwich.

Both were teens in 1975 when she was found bludgeoned to death.

Skakel, Robert Kennedy’s wife Ethel Skakel Kennedy’s nephew, was convicted of murdering Moxley in 2002 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime.

He appealed the conviction and in 2013 a judge granted him a new trial after ruling that he was not adequately represented by his attorney during the proceedings. He was released on $1.2 million bond.

However, the 4-3 ruling by the Supreme Court was released on Friday, with the panel rejecting the lower court’s ruling the Danbury News reported.

Prosecutor Susann Gill told the Supreme Court that Skakel’s lawyer “did a competent job investigating and trying the case,” according to NBC CT News. She also said the state had “substantial” evidence that Skakel killed Moxley.

Skakel’s appellate attorney, Hubert Santos argued that his client’s brother could have committed the crime. “This defendant did not get a fair shake. The weight of the evidence is that Tommy Skakel killed Martha Moxley.”

It was not immediately clear if Skakel would return to prison.

