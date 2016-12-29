Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher Set To Have ‘Double Memorial’

Todd Fisher and Billie Lourd have decided to hold a double memorial for Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“Despite their ups and downs over the years, Debbie and Carrie had an unbreakable bond in life,” said a family friend. “Carrie and Debbie lived on the same property and took care of each other toward the end,” the insider continued. “Now, they are together in Heaven — taking care of one another still.”

As Radar reported, Reynolds, 84, was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday evening in L.A., and died soon after from a series of strokes.

Though she was in fair health before the incident, the Singin’ in the Rain actress lost her footing last Friday when daughter Carrie suffered a massive heart attack on a United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles, eventually losing her life on Tuesday. She was only 60.

Todd later told Entertainment Tonight that his mother’s last words to him were about how much she missed Carrie.

“She missed her daughter and wanted to very much be with her,” he said. “She had been very strong the last several days. [There was] enormous stress on her, obviously. And this morning she said those words to me and 15 minutes later she had a stroke and virtually left.”

Now, the Hollywood royalty pair will have a joint send-off thanks to Todd and Billie, Carrie’s daughter.

Said the source: “They will have a double memorial celebrating both of their legendary lives!”

