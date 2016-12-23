Carrie Fisher’s Mom Blindsided By Her Heart Attack

Carrie Fisher’s mother, film legend Debbie Reynolds, still doesn’t know the full details surrounding her daughter’s shocking heart attack RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Fisher, 60, lives next door to her mother in Beverly Hills. She was rushed the hospital on Friday afternoon, after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London on Friday afternoon.

An assistant answered the door at her mother’s home confirmed to Radar that Reynolds was aware of the medical crisis, but not the full extent of her daughter’s condition.

“We still don’t know what happened,” the male staffer told Radar. He appeared to be in shock as he answered a call on his cell phone and retreated into the property.

Reynolds was not seen leaving the home. The Star Wars icon was transported from the plane to the hospital by LAFD paramedics, who told Radar they “provided Advanced Life Support and aggressively treated and transported,” her.

“We have been told she is in the hospital,” a person at Fisher’s home told Radar through the intercom. “That is all I can say.”

As Radar previously reported, Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, arrived at the UCLA Medical Center on Friday afternoon to see her mother.

And her uncle, William Reynolds, told Radar that “She is as good as can be right now.”

