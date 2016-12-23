Carrie Fisher Heart Attack: Uncle Calls Medical Crisis ‘Horrible!’

Carrie Fisher’s family members were shocked to learn the news that she suffered a massive heart attack during a flight on Friday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 60-year-old Star Wars actress was rushed to the hospital after the medical crisis on United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles, and her uncle, Bill Reynolds expressed his shock about the news.

“Heavens, I am surprised of course,” Fisher’s maternal uncle, the brother of her mother, Debbie Reynolds, exclusively told Radar.

“She’s been fine, traveling the world doing Star Wars stuff.”

Reynolds told Radar that the news hit him hard.

“All that travel who knows what will grab you — this is horrible.”

As Radar previously reported, United revealed they had an “unresponsive customer onboard” and had “medical officials respond to the incident at the gate.”

A witness on the plane, actress Anna Akana, described Fisher’s distressing condition.

“She wasn’t breathing for about 10 minutes or so. They were administering CPR up until we landed,” Akana tweeted.

Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

