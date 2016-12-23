Carrie Fisher Heart Attack Update: Actress In ‘Critical Condition’

There have been shocking details revealed about the medical crisis Carrie Fisher suffered on a plane and her “critical condition,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Star Wars actress, 60, suffered a heart attack on UNITED Flight 935 from London to Los Angeles on Friday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, Erik Scott, told Radar: “Paramedics were standing by for the plane’s arrival, provided Advanced Life Support and aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital.”

Fisher is being treated at the UCLA Medical Center, the hospital where Kanye West was recently treated after suffering a mental breakdown. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, arrived at the hospital in the afternoon with her mother’s dog, a French bulldog.

The Los Angeles Times reported she was “in a lot of distress on the flight,” and said she was in “critical condition.”

The Princess Leia star was also reportedly placed on a ventilator after arriving at the hospital.

Fisher’s uncle, Billy Reynolds, told Radar that the news shocked the family, saying “this is horrible,” when informed of her medical crisis.

