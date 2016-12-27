Carrie Fisher Struggled With Sobriety Before Death, Sober Coach Claims

Carrie Fisher still struggled with sobriety in the years before her death at age 60, a close friend exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

According to the iconic actress’ sober coach Clancy Imislund, 88, she felt “pressure” as she was filming 2015 hit Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“There was a little pressure on her when she was making the new Star Wars, she had to go to England to film it,” said Imislund, the director of Los Angeles’ Midnight Mission. “She called me every week from the set to tell me what was going on.”

Fisher was “stalwart in her efforts to recover, and she’s had a lot of personal problems,” Imislund continued, saying the process was “very difficult for her.”

Fisher was open over the years about her battle with alcoholism and addiction.

“All in, I’ve had about four or five slips since I started going to 12-step support groups at the age of 28, making that four or five slip ups in 23 years, which is not great,” she once admitted. “The most painful thing about returning to this dark planet is seeing the look of disappointment and hurt that these forays invariably put in the eyes of your loved ones.”

As Radar previously reported, Fisher suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday.

A witness claimed she was stopped breathing for 10 minutes.

She passed away in the hospital on Tuesday.

