Crazy In Love — Again! Inside Beyonce & Jay Z’s Lavish Christmas Plans

Beyonce, Jay Z and their four-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, are ditching their family on the east coast this year to spend Christmas at home in sunny Southern California!

“It is just way too cold back in New Jersey and New York right now, so they decided to create a warm Winter Wonderland at their home in Beverly Hills,” a source close to 35-year-old “Lemonade” singer told RadarOnline.com exclusively.

PHOTOS: Drugs, Cheating & Divorce Shockers: Jay Z & Beyonce’s Marriage Claims To Be Exposed In Juicy Tell-All

“They know that this is the last year that Blue Ivy will really believe in Santa Claus, so they want to make it as special and magical as possible for her.”

According to the source, the superstar couple has four separate Christmas trees!

“There is a huge tree when you walk in, one on each side of their house and they also have one in Blue Ivy’s bedroom,” the insider said, adding that “all of their trees are plastic!”

“Their house is also adorned with a ton of ornaments and poinsettias. It looks really pretty!”

As fans know, 2016 was a very difficult year for Queen Bey and her 47-year-old rap mogul hubby.

PHOTOS: NO RING ON IT! Beyoncé & Jay Z Caught Without Wedding Bands Amid Cheating Rumors

Since almost splitting in the beginning of the year – amidst rumors that Jay Z had cheated on Beyonce with a slew of other women – they have been at odds over whether or not to have another child.

However, it seems that there is hope, as the insider revealed, “They decided to both take time off this month from their busy schedules to just focus on their family and the holidays.”

Do you think that Beyonce & Jay Z will have another child in 2017? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.