Diamonds & A Designer Dress! Inside Zsa Zsa’s Gabor’s ‘Lavish’ Burial & Funeral Plans

Two days after Zsa Zsa Gabor died peacefully in her Bel Air, California, mansion, the blond bombshell’s ninth husband, Prince Frederic von Anhalt, is finalizing plans for a “lavish” farewell, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to insiders, the Hungarian actress — who was 99 when she passed away on Sunday — will be buried alongside her late sister Eva and daughter Francesca Hilton in Los Angeles’ Westwood Memorial Park.

“Zsa Zsa wanted to be buried in her favorite dress and favorite jewelry, which included one of her most expensive diamond necklaces,” a source told Radar.

Despite her formal attire, the star insisted upon a closed casket viewing.

“She did not want to have an open casket because she wanted the world to remember her as the beautiful woman that she was,” the insider explained. “She did not want the world to see her as the old woman that she became in her later years.”

The funeral will be a “lavish and over-the-top” spectacle held before Christmas this weekend, but von Anhalt will also host a smaller memorial service at their home with close friends.

“He wants it to be more of a celebration of her life than a sad event,” the insider claimed.

As Radar reported, the ill Gabor was bedridden for nearly a decade before her death.

She was hospitalized for lung complications earlier this year, and had her leg amputated due to infection in 2011.

