Yolanda’s Explosive New Memoir Slams David For Cruelly Dumping Her While She Was Ill

Yolanda Hadid and David Foster ended their four-year marriage in January 2016, and now the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is dropping a major bombshell about their messy marriage in her new explosive memoir, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease.

In the shocking tell-all, which is expected to hit shelves in September, Hadid, 53, dishes on her ongoing battle with the debilitating illness and how her former spouse was far from supportive. According to Hadid, via a report by the Daily Mail, Foster was too busy and self-absorbed to be involved with her treatments.

Likewise, Hadid reveals that Foster, 67, would deliberately ignore her for days on end when she needed him the most. And after years of marital problems, Hadid claims in her book that the musician finally pulled the plug on their relationship during the peak of her illness, heartlessly informing her, “Your sick card is up.”

By that point, however, the marriage was so far gone that Foster had already moved out of their shared Malibu, CA home and into a Beverly Hills hotel.

Hadid later hints in her memoir of Foster’s cold-hearted spirit, recalling a moment he told her something so horrible that she refuses to repeat, even for her new book.

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, Foster has since been romantically linked to stars like Kris Jenner and Christie Brinkley, including – most recently – actress Elizabeth Hurley.

