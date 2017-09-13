Yolanda’s Secret Past Uncovered! Hadid Starred On Shocking Reality Show Before ‘RHOBH’

Yolanda Hadid made her Bravo debut on season three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal she starred on reality TV before!

Hadid, 53, declined to go into detail about her experience on Dutch Hollywood Women in Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible disability of Lyme Disease — as it revolved around her wedding planning to her now ex-husband David Foster, 67.

The former model tried on her wedding dress in one clip viewed by Radar. She is with two other women, but their conversation is undistinguishable as it is in her native tongue.

In another clip, she took her daughters Gigi and Bella to fittings for their own dresses. A then-brunette Bella even revealed that she was excited for the big day!

She bragged about having “half a million dollars worth of jewelry” in a bag the day before her wedding in a third clip, but the lavish accessories weren’t enough to keep her marriage together!

The mom-of-three revealed in her book that Foster dumped her on the phone the day after his birthday, and made it clear they were over on their wedding anniversary.

The couple announced they were divorcing early on December 1, 2015, ahead of the RHOBH premiere airing that night.

The musician has since moved on with countless women and was most recently spotted with Elizabeth Hurley while his ex wife has moved on with countless Lyme disease treatments.

