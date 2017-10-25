Finally Free! Yolanda Hadid Finalizes Divorce From David Foster Amid New Romance

David Foster is finally free from Yolanda Hadid, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, and the musician, 67, finalized their divorce just last week. They initially split in December 2016, and Hadid filed to end their marriage a month later.

Gigi and Bella’s mom later slammed Foster in her memoir, claiming that he dumped her over a phone call , effectively “abandoning” her in the midst of her Lyme disease battle.

His third wife, Linda Thompson, echoed Hadid’s sentiments and later claimed he was “controlling and jealous” during their marriage.

Still, Foster quickly moved on with much-younger Katharine McPhee, 33, and his daughter Erin is already calling her “step mom” .

