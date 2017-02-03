Man Confesses To Stabbing Pregnant Wife To Death

A Minnesota man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his wife and her unborn child inside their Eden Prairie, Minnesota home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Yevgeniy “Eugene” Savenok, 30, faces a life sentence in the killing of 23-year-old Lyuba Savenok, already mother of two, and their son, who died just minutes after he was delivered in an emergency C-section, the criminal complaint revealed.

“It’s hard for us to once again hear the details of Lyuba’s senseless murder. Her family, friends and loved ones feel deep sadness, loss and anger. It has been especially difficult to learn that her son survived for a small time after the doctors tried to save him. Lyuba was going to name him Ellis,” Lyuba’s relatives, the Katane family, said in a statement.

According to reports, police arrived at the couple’s home on Saturday morning, responding to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, they discovered Lyuba lying on the floor inside with a knife sticking out of her chest and several stab on her torso.

Lyuba had been 26 weeks pregnant at the time of murder and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Alisa Katane, Lyuba’s younger sister, was in the home when Yevgeniy allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife, holding it to his wife’s throat. According to the complaint, Alisa then ran outside to call 911.

After the crime, Yevgeniy reportedly fled with the couple’s two children, Matthew, 4, and Vivienne, 3, locking his dying wife inside the house.

“We are assured knowing that we live in a country where justice will be served and we are grateful that the children are both safe and cared for by Lyuba’s parents,” Lyuba’s brother Aleksandr Katane added in the statement. “As the report states my sister Alisa, 14, escaped the house as Lyuba was murdered so we are relieved to know that she is also safe. Currently the entire family is focused on celebrating Lyuba’s life at her funeral and also caring for her two remaining children. Lyuba was in a very difficult marriage and no stone will be left unturned as we look for answers. However at this time let’s focus on celebrating her life, passions and coming together to set her children up for success.”

Court documents reveal Yevgeniy turned himself in at United Hospital in Saint Paul, Minnesota, later that day, confessing to police, “I stabbed my wife.” He also claimed that Lyuba was going to take his children away, calling his violent actions “probably, like, my only way out.”

The Yevgeniy has a history of domestic violence and Lyuba had previously been issued an order of protection against her husband.

Lyuba’s funeral will be held on Saturday, May 21, in Eden Prairie.

