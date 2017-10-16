Go Behind The Scenes Of The 2017 Mr. Olympia Competition

It was the Super Bowl of bodybuilding!

From major upsets, to four-time champions, this year’s Mr. Olympia competition did not disappoint!

The bodies were tighter, the muscles were leaner, and the competition was fiercer, as the world’s fittest group of men and women hit the Las Vegas strip to show off a yearlong of hard work!

To see the world’s greatest bodies, and how the entire competition went down, click the video above!

What do you think about this year’s Mr. Olympia? Sound off in the comments!