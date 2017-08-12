Woman Sues Drake And Future For $25 Million In Alleged Rape Case – Details

Drake and Future are embroiled in a messy rape case.

A woman who was allegedly raped at one of their concerts last year is suing them and others for negligence.

According to a lawsuit filed earlier this week in federal court, the woman (identified only as Jane Doe) claims she attended the Drake/Future concert on August 14, 2016 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

She states that during the concert, she was approached by “a man associated with Bridgestone Arena” who offered to take her backstage to meet both Drake and Future.

As she followed, Leavy Johnson, backstage, she claims he: “suddenly … pushed Jane Doe to the ground and violently assaulted her, shattering her cell phone and causing severe physical and psychological injury.”

Johnson has since been arrested and charged with rape.

